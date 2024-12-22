Why The Korean War Was Worse Than You Thought

In most wars, the goal is to kill members of the enemy forces. In Korea, that started out being the case, but eventually went completely out the window for every military involved. Civilians were not just collateral damage, they were specifically targeted in many cases. This resulted in a truly staggering number of non-combatant deaths. There are no hard numbers (North Korea has never admitted how many people they lost) but likely somewhere between 2 and 4 million civilians were killed, the vast majority of the casualties of the war.

Nor was this normal for the time. The major U.S. conflicts on either side of the Korean War — World War II and the Vietnam War — did not have anywhere near the ratio of civilian to combatant deaths that Korea did. And while many died from dropping bombs, the U.S. was aware that they were dying of other causes, too.

In 1984, during a public discussion by several high-ranking military men, General Curtis LeMay explained how the brass felt about the fact their troops were involved in killing so many unarmed, innocent civilians. He stated, "Over a period of three years or so we killed off, what, 20 percent of the population of Korea, as direct casualties of war or from starvation and exposure? Over a period of three years, this seemed to be acceptable to everybody..." (via "Strategic Air Warfare: An Interview with Generals Curtis E. LeMay, Leon W. Johnson, David A. Burchinal, and Jack J. Catton").

