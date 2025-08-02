10 Terrible Saving Private Ryan Moments, According To A Historian

"Saving Private Ryan" is lauded as a compelling and largely accurate war movie that starts with a striking depiction of the D-Day invasion, focusing on the U.S. forces that took on the supremely difficult terrain of Omaha Beach in Normandy. With a high-powered cast that included Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and an early-career Vin Diesel, it tells the story of a group of U.S. soldiers led by Captain John Miller (Hanks) in a quest to retrieve a lost soldier, the titular Private James Ryan (Damon). Ryan's three brothers have already died, and the War Department has determined that someone has to find the remaining Ryan and bring him back home, lest his family lose all their sons in World War II.

Yet, for all that it's well-regarded amongst historians and film buffs alike, "Saving Private Ryan" isn't perfect. While it may give you a dramatic and deeply affecting sense of what it was like to storm the beach on D-Day, it isn't strictly something that should be quoted as an academic source. To get a better sense of where this war movie gets tripped up, we spoke to Mat McLachlan, a war historian and battlefield guide who's given tours of the area through Mat McLachlan Battlefield Tours and also speaks on battlefield history via podcasting and his YouTube channel, Mat McLachlan History. Though he freely called "Saving Private Ryan" a great movie, McLachlan also outlined the ways in which this film could have done better as far as historical accuracy is concerned.

