Why The Battle Of Gettysburg Was Worse Than You Thought

Armchair generals sometimes criticize the Union's Major General George Meade for failing to pursue Robert E. Lee's battered army as it limped south from Gettysburg. (He did follow them for a while, but he didn't chase them all the way back into Virginia.) Had Meade swooped after the Confederates, he might have captured them or forced another battle to weaken them further. Indeed, it could be speculated that Lee could have been captured, depriving Confederate forces in the east of their most prominent commander. Meade's decision not to go after the retreating army looks at first glance like a failure, a lost chance to kneecap the "Lost Cause."

Others have argued that a pursuit by Meade would have been foolish. He'd been in charge of his army for a mere week before Gettysburg and didn't know his force inside and out as Lee knew his, having fought at the head of his army for over two years. Furthermore, just because the Union army won the battle didn't mean the Federal force wasn't badly damaged from the fighting. Meade had lost men and, crucially, subcommanders. His men had fought for three days and were close to the limit of human endurance. And the weather was terrible. And he would be pursuing the Confederates into Southern or Southern-sympathizing territory in Maryland and Virginia.

Meade also had no way of knowing how badly beaten up the Southern force was, but he did know Lee was famous for setting up strong defensive positions. A pursuit under these circumstances was not guaranteed to succeed, and a Union loss might have left Pennsylvania undefended.

