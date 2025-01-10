Things That Don't Make Sense About The American Civil War

Supposedly, Abraham Lincoln said early in the Civil War, "I hope to have God on my side, but I must have Kentucky." Kentucky was well placed to serve as an asset for either side in the developing war: its rich farmland was attractive enough, but most of its entire northern border was the Ohio River, a crucial transportation artery with long banks facing Ohio and Indiana on the other side. Confederate control or interference here would be enormous trouble for the Union. Conversely, the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers offered attractive invasion routes into the South in the event Kentucky stayed with the Union. Kentucky's loyalty was one of the most desirable prizes up for grabs early in the war, especially after the slaveholding state with important cultural and economic ties to the North attempted to declare itself neutral.

A neutral Kentucky unwilling to cooperate with Union war aims was much better for the South than an actively Unionist Kentucky, but the South absolutely biffed this opportunity. In April 1861, the Louisville Journal (via the Essential Civil War Curriculum) reported a senator from Georgia saying that "the border states would have to do all the fighting," allowing the remainder of the South to "undisturbed ... go about its business raising slaves and cotton." Border state Kentucky didn't like that attitude; they liked it even less when Southern sympathizers confiscated railroad equipment and the Confederate Congress banned the northward export of cotton.

The tipping point was the Confederate invasion of Kentucky, when they snagged the small city of Columbus, Kentucky, as part of a failed plan to take the port of Paducah. Suddenly, the Union's nagging to fight with them didn't seem so bad, and Kentucky ended its neutrality on September 18, 1861.

