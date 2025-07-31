Bizarre Things That Never Made Sense About The Alex Murdaugh Case

In 2019, two years before he was murdered by his father, Paul Murdaugh was involved in a deadly boating accident. The crenellated coast of South Carolina is popular with boaters, especially for people lucky enough to have a family island, as the Murdaughs did. In February 2019, Paul and a cohort of similarly underage friends decided to meet at Murdaugh Island and pregame before heading to a party on another nearby island via the Murdaugh family boat. (Crime scene photos show a depressing amount of Michelob Ultra in the cooler taken from the boat.)

After spending a few hours at the party, the group headed to the city of Beaufort to continue drinking on land, successfully being served in a bar. According to the other passengers, Paul was acting drunk and erratic, but as it was his family's boat, he still drove. He alternated between driving in circles and fighting with his girlfriend until, at 2:20 a.m., the boat struck a bridge, and passenger Mallory Beach was thrown from the craft.

Beach's body was recovered from the water several days later, about five miles downstream of the crash site. Meanwhile, images of the boat show serious structural damage and a significant amount of blood on the floor, and Murdaugh's blood showed a high .24 blood alcohol level several hours after the incident, which is triple the legal limit. Paul Murdaugh was indicted for felony charges in Beach's death and injuries to other passengers, but died before facing trial.

