Musician Funerals Overshadowed By Controversy

The lives of famous musicians have often courted scandal, with the media greedily lapping it up. And sometimes the controversy continues after they've died, but before they've even had a proper burial. Over the years, there have been many a rock star's funeral that didn't go as planned and overshadowed the event and the moment that should have been a celebration of the cultural importance of their lives.

It's happened again and again, whether it was to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, whose funeral included inappropriate touching and a eulogy that went off the rails, or Jim Morrison, whose burial was so cloaked in mystery it left his fans unable to believe he'd actually died. Then there was the ghoulish photo of Elvis Presley in his casket that appeared on the front cover of the National Enquirer and Michael Jackson's funeral that was allegedly held up by his sister, Janet Jackson, due to money issues. In death as in life, controversy has indeed hounded many a famous musician.