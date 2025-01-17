Things That Came Out About Michael Jackson After He Died

Michael Jackson was one of the 20th century's biggest musical stars, whose discography from the late 1970s to the early 1990s defines the period. Decades on, his output has also continued to find an audience, with hits including "Billie Jean," "Smooth Criminal," and "Beat It" still getting hundreds of millions of streams while "Thriller" has now established itself as an evergreen Halloween classic.

Advertisement

But the icon who first came to prominence as a child star in the Jackson 5 in the early 1970s was also a hugely controversial figure, with a bizarre luxury lifestyle and tumultuous personal life which was often the subject of tabloid headlines. He was also at the center of numerous legal battles, which included disturbing allegations of child sexual abuse, the public nature of which damaged his reputation in his later years. Nevertheless, Jackson's tragic death on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 was met with an outpouring of grief from his millions of disbelieving fans, who sent his music soaring back into the Billboard charts.

Since then, revelations about Jackson, several of whose songs including "Scream" and "Leave Me Alone" railed against press intrusion, have continued to surface, giving fresh insights into one of pop music's most closely examined lives.

Advertisement