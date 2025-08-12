'80s Musicians Who Were Actually Horrible People

There's probably never been a musical era more image conscious than the 1980s. It was very important for pop and rock stars to present themselves to the public in an agreeable fashion. The arrival of MTV and the rise of hair metal made musicians' appearances important, and old media and new media alike conspired to ensure that the artists cast themselves in a good light. No matter their genre, most every musician who pursued fame and fortune in the '80s had to make the world believe they were maybe a little bit dangerous but mostly harmless.

A great deal of musical acts associated with the 1980s veered more toward risky and destructive than squeaky-clean, however. Whether it was during the decade when they found their creative peaks and biggest successes, or long after those heady days had passed, some 1980s musicians let the facade break down and showed their true colors. Hiding behind that TV-ready, carefully crafted persona: some truly dark and troubling behavior.