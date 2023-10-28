The Startling Amount Of Alcohol Tommy Lee Drank Daily

Having hit the skins for legendary glam metallers Motley Crüe for the best part of four decades, Tommy Lee is one of rock's most celebrated drummers. But apart from his musical skills, he is also notorious for his hard-partying lifestyle, including his addictions to alcohol and hard drugs, which he has spoken about in shocking detail on numerous occasions. In an interview with the comedian Bill Maher on the "Club Random" podcast in October 2023, the drummer shocks his host by admitting to drinking around two gallons of vodka per day when his drinking was at its heaviest.

This isn't the first time Lee has made the audacious claim about his prodigious vodka intake. In fact, it was back in an October 2020 Yahoo! Entertainment interview that the Motley Crüe drummer first drew attention to his past two-gallon-vodka intake, and claimed he got to that level of drinking out of "boredom." And while some sources have questioned the validity of Lee's claim — OutKick's Amber Harding notes​​ that Lee specifies he was drinking two "big handles," containing just under 60 ounces each, which, while undoubtedly excessive, is nowhere near two gallons a day — the truth is that it doesn't look out of character for the stickman of one of the world's most notoriously hedonistic rock bands.