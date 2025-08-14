Inside The Biggest White House Scandals Of All Time

Only 45 men have served as president of the United States. Some of the most chaotic elections in history have delivered the country its leader, most of them via a plurality of cast votes and also through the sometimes problematic Electoral College. Generally the standard-bearer of one of the two major political parties of any given era, every president has struggled under the weight of what's one of the toughest jobs in the world. As such, and as hailed as many of them are by their supporters at first and historians later, every president is a flawed human being with their own personal and political interests coming into play. Throw in some aggressive opposition and the lure of filthy lucre and corruption, and that makes for a near-universal fact: Just about every president has faced some kind of scandal while in office.

Respected politicians can also be terrible people, and allegations can lead to some of the biggest lies American presidents ever told, as well as downfall and disgrace if the events are particularly egregious and horrific. Here are the biggest and notorious scandals to ever mar the office of the American presidency and those who governed from the Oval Office.