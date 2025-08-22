Why Were So Many Royal Families Inbred?

The concept of monarchy has dominated human culture for thousands of years, with civilizations across the globe organizing themselves around the belief that a certain family or dynasty had within its bloodline the divine right to rule over the rest of society. Ancient Egypt, for example, was a theocratic monarchy with the king, or Pharaoh, typically exhibiting their power before the landworking peasants by traveling through the country as part of a large and impressive retinue.

Advertisement

In Europe, royal families enjoyed sovereignty until the arrival of democratic parliaments, which generally took control of a country's political power. Where royal families remain, they do so as figureheads, executing an assortment of ceremonial duties throughout the calendar year. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom was one notable recent figure whose ability to fulfill royal duties gave the U.K. a great deal of soft power in diplomatic affairs through much of the 20th and 21st centuries. Throughout the history of monarchies from the ancient world to the present day, sovereignty is passed on hereditarily, typically to the oldest living son of the monarch.

Before royal families became predominantly symbolic, with sovereignty came the passing of a huge amount of political power and wealth. As such, royals across the world have historically taken part in a practice that is one of civilization's most enduring taboos: incest. In doing so, certain dynasties have believed it might be possible to strengthen and "purify" bloodlines, avoid power falling into the hands of outsiders, or else strengthen ties among royal houses who, in Europe at least, were closely related to begin with.

Advertisement