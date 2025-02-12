The Tragic Facts About King Tut's Inbred Bloodline

Oh, royals. What with their unearned and/or undeserved wealth, endless family drama, disapproval of commoners, and servants who help them get dressed in the morning. Okay, fine. All (true-ish) stereotypes aside, life isn't always a gala of glamour for rulers of this or that nation, kingdom, empire, etc. — never has been. You know that King Tut guy? He had a slew of health problems. He was frail, sick, malarial, had a club foot due to the necrotic death of bone tissue, needed a cane to walk, and bonus: he married his sister like his parents before him. Other theories say, he was the byproduct of three generations of first-cousin interbreeding. Also, his two daughters were stillborn. Also, he was dead by 19.

Advertisement

What a mess, right? Never complain about how you inherited that big nose from your mom or something. At least your mom didn't marry her brother — we assume. Fourteenth-century BCE Egyptian Pharaoh and "boy king," Tutankhamun, wasn't so lucky. This was the finding of a 2010 genetic study led by famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass and published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2010, per Live Science. The highly technical study revealed that King Tut's father was the son of the previous Pharaoh, Akhenaten (no problem there) and one of Akhenaten's sisters (big problem).

At the same time, Egyptologist Marc Gabolde said that he thought Tut's mother was Akhenaten's cousin, Nefertiti (still a problem). If so, then King Tut's genetics would have needed three generations of first-cousin inbreeding to get to the point where they were. Either way we cut it, Tut was inbred and suffered for it.

Advertisement