Inside One Of The World's Most Elite Kill Teams

In 2011, retired military operative Howard E. Wasdin spoke to Laura Ingraham in a promotional interview for his then-upcoming book, "SEAL Team Six: Memoirs of an Elite Navy SEAL Sniper." As reported by The New Yorker, he referred to SEAL Team Six as "the best counter-terrorism team in the world." Cloaked in secrecy yet achieving mainstream recognition due in no small part to frequent inclusions in video games and military thriller novels, the clandestine commando unit, officially known as the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), is among the most elite and enigmatic military units in the world. From tracking down and eliminating important targets to executing rescue missions in hostile environments, this shadowy group operates in the murky realm of classified operations. And while much of what they do remains behind locked doors, the glimpses we get are nothing short of shocking.

Assembled in the aftermath of the failed 1980s rescue mission Operation Eagle Claw, SEAL Team Six was created to be capable of responding quickly, globally, and lethally. Over the decades, the unit has been involved in some of the most daring raids in modern history, including the one that killed Osama bin Laden. But the crew's reputation isn't just built on high-profile successes: It's also layered with controversy, as well as public curiosity about this secretive unit's military structure and operations (including how one can become part of it in the first place). It's time to take a closer look at the covert strike force whose actions have helped shape modern warfare, despite not "officially" existing.

