Odd Rules SEAL Team Six Has To Follow

The history of the Joint Special Operations Command, known as JSOC, is surprisingly well known. It started with the 1979 Iran Hostage Crisis, the infamous event in which Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy and took dozens of Americans hostage. The U.S. government made plans for a potential rescue operation, codenamed Operation Eagle Claw, but the mission was deemed a failure. The mess ultimately highlighted the weaknesses of the U.S. military and led to the creation of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM, later JSOC), consequently spawning endless questions about the truth of the Army's Intelligence Support Activity, Delta Force, and, of course, the Navy's SEAL Team Six.

The untold truth of SEAL Team Six (known presently as DEVGRU) is highly secretive, making details about their operation fairly hard to come by — and making accountability a complicated topic. While other military units are often known for following strict sets of rules, SEAL Team Six isn't. Seen as something akin to rogues, the unit has come under the fire of critics who allege that its members act with too much leniency and employ violence all too readily. Reports of SEALs mutilating bodies, terrorizing villages, or even running summary executions — it seems as though there's so little oversight that some claim the unit is responsible for chasing people into the arms of terrorists. Still, there are some odd rules and traditions that the unit does abide by, and here are some of them.