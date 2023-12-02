The Timeline Of The Killing Of Osama Bin Laden Explained

For many Americans, the name Osama Bin Laden still strikes an emotional chord even years after his death. As the man responsible for the horrifying September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, few people are as loathed and abhorred in the United States as Bin Laden and his memory.

Before committing the 9/11 attacks, Bin Laden initially began his terrorist activities in the late 1980s, when he created the terrorist organization known as al-Qaeda. Vehemently anti-American and disgusted by the U.S. presence in the Middle East, in the early 1990s, Bin Laden started formulating plans to use al-Qaeda to attack U.S. forces stationed in the area, especially those located on his native Arabian peninsula. By 1995, he was helping to establish terrorist training camps in Yemen and Sudan, and the next year, he declared jihad on U.S. forces. His most infamous attack prior to 9/11 was the 1998 embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 and injured over 4,500 combined, with 12 of the dead being Americans. In addition, al-Qaeda committed other attacks against Americans, including killing 17 Navy sailors in 2000 in a bombing in Yemen.

The year prior, in 1999, Bin Laden had been assigned to the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted list, solidifying his status as an American enemy. The search for Osama would take many years and be neither quick nor easy, but it would eventually end with his death on May 2, 2011.