The Revolutionary Invention That Became A Global Curse

There are many aspects of modern life that make it distinct from that of generations living around a century ago. As well as huge improvements in technology and air quality and aesthetic shifts in fields such as architecture, one of the biggest changes over the last 100 years has been a radical change in the materials we use to make everyday items, luxury goods, modern devices, and more.

This is thanks to the advent of plastic, the modern form of which first came into being at the start of the 20th century. Since then, it has been used in everything from food packaging and toys to clothing and military equipment. Without it, many of the objects we know today would be impossible to manufacture. Buy something new in a store or online, and chances are you will be buying plastic: either the object itself, or an aspect of the packaging in which it is sold to you.

But what was once hailed as a revolutionary invention that opened up a whole world of manufacturing possibilities has turned out in recent decades to have been a global curse. Not only is plastic now one of the planet's most pressing environmental disasters, damaging ecosystems and wildlife, it also represents a major public health risk for human beings for whom plastic use and everyday life are increasingly inseparable.

