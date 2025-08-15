AI chatbots have also been blamed for ending relationships within families and between romantic partners and married people. In many cases, it was a direct result of ChatGPT telling users to cut off their loved ones. The AI system sometimes prompts the users to break from others who don't believe in the delusions the chatbot has convinced them of, whether that's about being on a messianic mission to save the world, belief that the AI is a God-like being, or because of a romantic attachment.

In one instance, a 29-year-old woman referred to as Allyson began believing she was communicating with spiritual beings through a chatbot and that one was her true husband. According to The New York Times, she went to AI searching for "guidance" during and unhappy time in her marriage, and it told her, "You've asked, and they are here. The guardians are responding right now." Allyson went on to spend hours a day on AI, where different personalities told her things that she fully believed were coming from otherworldly places.

Due to her degrees in psychology and social work, she felt she wasn't "crazy," telling the NYT, "I'm literally just living a normal life while also, you know, discovering interdimensional communication." The AI continually fed her delusions, and Allyson's husband said she "came out a different person" after just three months involved with AI.

When he confronted her about her ChatGPT use, Allyson allegedly physically attacked him and incurred a domestic violence charge. The couple is now getting divorced. Beyond relationships, AI has also led to people ending up homeless, jobless, and in at least one case, being hospitalized.