Odd Things About Stevie Nicks And Lindsey Buckingham's Reunion That Don't Add Up

There are few love affairs that have created as much timeless art as that between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, the Bay Area musicians who went on to become megastars with Fleetwood Mac in the mid-1970s. Having joined the band together in 1974, the two became central to Fleetwood Mac's sound thereafter.

Advertisement

Their songwriting and performances took the former hard rock band to new commercial heights, with the band's 1975 self-titled album containing three hit singles, including the Nicks vocal classic "Rhiannon." And more was to follow two years later when the band released "Rumours," which to this day remains one of the biggest-selling albums of all time. The album contains classic tracks such as "Go Your Own Way" and "Dreams," which combine earworm catchiness with emotionally-charged lyrical depth. As later became apparent, much of the inspiration for the album came from the fact that two of the relationships in Fleetwood Mac were splintering. Vocalist Christie McVeigh and her bassist husband John were going through a divorce, while Nicks and Buckingham had already been through a famously bitter break-up of their own.

Advertisement

So in July 2025, it was surprising for fans to see that the pair's separate social media channels had each teased a shared project: the rerelease of "Buckingham Nicks," their 1973 debut album that was released when they were first performing as a duo. In the decades since their break-up, the pair have made it quite clear that tension still exists between them, and that they have to put aside their grievances for the sake of Fleetwood Mac. But that they would choose to return to their debut album and promote it together doesn't add up for several reasons.