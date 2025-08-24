The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a science fiction pillar for decades, but in the 21st century, it has become science fact. IBM defines AI as "technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human learning, comprehension, problem solving, decision making, creativity, and autonomy." Although sci-fi books, films, and TV shows have tried to shed light on what form that mechanical autonomy could take, the reality is a little more humdrum — and a lot more useful.

Since the 1950s, AI systems have evolved from machines that demonstrate human intelligence to deep learning models capable of thinking for themselves, albeit in a limited fashion. Far from plotting the overthrow of humans, AI is supporting and, in some cases, driving incredible leaps in many industries, particularly the field of human health. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine has its roots in the data digitization of the 1970s. Fast forward to the mid-2020s, and the technology is being integrated into many aspects of healthcare. While the uninitiated may be concerned or even scared about what these breakthroughs could mean, it's worth keeping in mind there's a lot to be excited about.

Wider use of AI technology will lead to greater oversight, as governments and businesses look to keep everyone safe. AI also has the potential to expand quality, personalized healthcare to millions of people who may not have access. Hype aside, here are 12 creepy (but good) ways AI is changing the future of medicine.