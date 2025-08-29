Athletes Who Ruined Their Careers Gambling

Professional sports can be incredibly lucrative for all parties involved. Team owners, facilities operators, and organizations all stand to make billions off of the real-life drama of athletic competition. And that's to say nothing of how stars in their sports can become multi-millionaires in short order. Yes, sports are big business in and of themselves, so big that they inspire tertiary industries, notably sports gambling and betting.

Until recently, wagering on the outcome of games and matches was a moral grey area, and in some circles it still is. Online bookmakers and the mainstreaming of gambling have curbed the stigma for the common folk, for the most part. But it's considered unethical and a major conflict of interest for those actively involved in sports to be involved with gambling, as it could lead to allegations of rigging. It can also be shockingly easy for athletes to lose all their money, and one way to do it quickly is through placing some foul bets.

Throughout the past century, many athletes embroiled themselves in gambling scandals, permanently damaging their credibility and reputations. Once caught, they were ostracized from the sport upon which they'd built their lives and where they were among the lucky few who had ever advanced to such a high level. Here are some athletes who were at the literal top of their game when their gambling habits, or links to gambling rings, were exposed.

