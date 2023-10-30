How Much Do The World Series Champions Make?

Major League Baseball's World Series champions, besides earning bragging rights as the best of the best, get a hefty chunk of change as well. But exactly what they will earn is a mystery until after the final game. The winning team is guaranteed the Commissioner's Trophy, worth $20,000 to $30,000, and the players and staff receive a World Series ring, worth about $20,000, per NBC 5 and Al Dia. But as far as the team's postseason bonuses are concerned, the number isn't set in stone, according to MLB.com.

Like everything associated with the sport, there is a complex formula involved. The 12 teams that make it into the postseason share a pool derived from postseason gate receipts, with the World Series winner getting the biggest share. In 2022, players from the World Series-winning Houston Astros who received a full share earned more than $500,000, the biggest full postseason share in history, according to Forbes. Players who have been on the team's roster for the entire season are entitled to a full share.