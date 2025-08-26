Times Howard Stern Went Too Far Off Air

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Veteran broadcaster Howard Stern has experienced the heights of celebrity that many entering the industry can only dream of. As America's most famous "shock jock," Stern emerged as a radio star in the early 1980s, and spent the years after pushing the bounds of what was broadcastable, indulging in crude and offensive humor, sexualized on-air discussion and stunts, and a bevy of other controversies, building a loyal following in the process. By the turn of the new millennium, Stern had survived firings, negative headlines, and a bevy of fines from the Federal Communications Commission to become the self-proclaimed "King of All Media."

For decades, it seemed that Stern was unstoppable, with every controversy only adding to his legend and strengthening his shock-jock image and further endearing him to his enormous fanbase. Over the course of the decades he has been on air he has introduced listeners to a cast of characters, including his sidekick Robin Quivers, recurring guest Artie Lange, and the eccentric "Wack Pack" crew. But in recent years, his star power has dwindled, with his past behavior, much of which seems unthinkable today, gaining greater scrutiny in an era that more than ever is coming to realize the responsibilities outlets have when it comes to the messaging they allow to be made public. While Stern's most controversial on-air moments are well-documented, his off-air controversies aren't — here are just a few of them that suggest Stern may be as problematic a character off the mic as he has revealed himself to be on it.

