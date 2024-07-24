Stars Who Can't Stand Howard Stern

It's a testament to the savvy and business instincts of Howard Stern that, even for those who have never listened to a single minute of talk radio, he hardly needs an introduction. Stern began his career as a radio personality in the late '70s, but it wasn't until the mid-'80s that he, along with his faithful sidekick Robin Quivers, perfected the format for which the term "shock jock" was coined. For Stern and Quivers, virtually nothing was off limits — and often, all of the vulgar humor, in-studio nudity, and Federal Communications Commission fines tended to obscure the fact that Stern happened to be a very good interviewer.

In 2006, Stern took his act to Sirius XM radio, mostly outside the purview of that pesky FCC, where he remains to this day. Even though he is now in his 70s, his schtick remains largely undiluted, and it's as popular as ever — but thanks to his decades-long habit of saying whatever he pleases to a nationwide audience while pushing as many buttons as he possibly can, he has ruffled more than a few celebrity feathers. Here are some of the stars who simply can't stand Howard Stern.