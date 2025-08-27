The Real Story Behind Ed & Lorraine Warren's Smurl Haunting Investigation

Any fan of "The Conjuring" series" is familiar with Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life demon-hunting couple whose exploits among the forces of evil inspired the highly popular horror franchise. With the release of "The Conjuring: Last Rites," the story of the Warren's final investigation into the world of the paranormal gets a cinematic treatment that puts a cap on their spine-tingling legacy. It's the story of what happened after Jack and Janet Smurl, their children, and Jack's parents moved into a Pennsylvania home in 1973, only to be menaced by a cadre of sinister souls almost immediately. Floating black masses, stains seeping through the walls, shadowy figures, and assaults on family members are only some of the disturbing experiences the Smurls claimed to experience between 1974 and 1987.

Advertisement

After failed attempts by priests to drive out the evil forces, the Warrens stepped in, only to find a collection of malevolent entities challenging their talents for paranormal remediation. The story was so big, it became a book and made-for-TV movie before inspiring what is purported to be the final nail in "The Conjuring" coffin. Here's a rundown of what really happened when this famous phantom-fighting couple came into contact with what lurked in the demon-infested duplex at 328-330 Chase Street.