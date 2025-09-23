In "Alien: Earth," five corporations run the world: Weyland-Yutani, Prodigy, Dynamic, Threshold, and Lynch. These big companies make the decisions that impact ordinary citizens; however, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that their main concerns are profit and competitive advantage. The well-being of average citizens doesn't factor at all.

When Prodigy finds out about Weyland-Yutani's specimens (alien creatures) onboard the USCSS Maginot, Prodigy CEO Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) wants to get his grubby hands on them, too. Yet, both of these corporations play a dangerous game, bringing these perfect organisms of destruction to Earth for their own gain. Ultimately, innocent people die because of their callousness, while everyone who has watched the rest of the "Alien" movies knows that Weyland-Yutani can't help itself and continues to obsess over the Xenomorphs.

It sounds like a nightmare scenario, but the truth is that real life isn't too far behind "Alien: Earth." In fact, there are already a handful of companies you didn't realize run the world. Competition continues to be stamped out, as large corporations merge into even greater juggernauts while smaller companies fizzle out. In the case of Big Tech, it's becoming even more alarming as corporations and high-profile figures cozy up to politicians and governments — look at Elon Musk's campaigning and influence during America's 2024 presidential election as a prime example. The next logical step is that Big Tech becomes the one calling the shots — if we aren't there already.

