The Best Theories On Why Egyptian Pyramids Are Missing From The Bible

After the first few books of the Old Testament, which posit a story of the supernatural creation of life, the Bible becomes what could be interpreted as a historical record of major political happenings in the Middle East and northern Africa over a period of several thousand years. Notable stories about Noah's Ark, Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel are presented more like fables and lore to create a narrative for the background of Judaism and Christianity and aren't taken as literal fact by all Jews and Christians, but people like King David (and his many wives) and Nebuchadnezzar II absolutely existed, and the Bible preserved accounts of those figures and their actions that have persisted to the modern age.

When the Bible is viewed as a historical document, one of its most noticeable potential historical discrepancies is the sin of omission. Nowhere in the Old Testament or New Testament are the pyramids of Egypt mentioned. Many Bible stories take place in Egypt and the surrounding Nile Delta, and one would think the writers would have mentioned, or elaborately described, the towering marvels of ancient architecture that dotted the landscape, particularly the Great Pyramid of Giza, a popular getaway one might want to avoid. And yet, the Bible doesn't explicitly mention those enduring symbols of ancient Egypt. Is there a conspiracy surrounding this lack of ink? Or is there a more reasonable explanation for why they don't talk about the pyramids in the Bible?

