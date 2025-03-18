Mysteries About Ancient Egypt That Have Been Solved

Is there a civilization more mystical, magical, and mysterious than ancient Egypt? There are the Pyramids of Giza, the Great Sphinx, vast deserts, godlike pharaohs strolling through ancient palaces, the richness of the Nile, and bizarre pantheon of animal-headed gods. Then there are golden tombs housing millennia-old mummies in sacrophagi, exotic regalia like the pharaoh's crook and flail, hieroglyphs encoded with secret meaning, nigh-mythical names like Tutankhamun, Ramses, Nefertiti, Cleopatra. Even Egyptologists who've studied Egyptian history for decades must get lost in the mystique now and then.

But despite centuries of intense archaeological scrutiny, numerous ancient Egyptian mysteries still remain. Did laborers build the pyramids using the tried-and-true explanation of ramps, pulleys, lubrication, and so forth? What exactly does the Sphinx mean, and was it actually recast from a lion's head into the head of a pharaoh? Was Cleopatra really buried in Alexandria, and then her tomb swallowed by a flood? What happened to Nefertiti's body? Such questions represent the final, unsolved mysteries of ancient Egypt.

At this point, more questions have been answered than not thanks to discoveries that changed what we know. Bit by bit, researchers of all stripes and disciplines have diligently chipped away at the vast horde of Egyptian information and knowledge, starting with the most critical step: Decoding the Rosetta Stone in 1822, which allowed us to read Egyptian writing. Since then, we've shed light on many other mysteries, including the nature of the so-called "pharaoh's curse," the mystery of the Persian army that went lost in Egypt's sands, the reason why some mummies have red hair, and most recently, a big part of how the pyramid builders transported their materials. Though some explanations are still debated, many of the lingering questions about Egypt are pretty close to being answered.

