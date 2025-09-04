Inside The Biggest FBI Sting In History

While the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is more or less a public-facing operation, the high-level law enforcement agency gets up to a lot of secretive stuff. It has to work in a low-key, hush-hush manner if it's going to do what it needs to do, which is to catch the worst, most prolific, and dangerous offenders who conduct their business across state lines and even internationally. Sometimes, its methods can be questionable in retrospect. Music has triggered FBI investigations, and the bureau has maintained files on plenty of celebrities, but it's also sought out and caught criminals on its famous "Most Wanted" list. Basically, the FBI is a very complicated agency with a complicated way of thwarting, catching, and stopping illegal activities, like murder, trafficking, and drug distribution.

With access to all kinds of technological tools, the FBI can keep tabs on virtually anyone that it believes it needs to watch, such as international criminal syndicates. From the late 2010s until the early 2020s, the FBI was the instigator and lead office on a massive global mission it called "Operation Trojan Shield." One day in June 2021, it all came to a head, with hundreds of suspected law disobeyers of the highest and most egregious order all arrested virtually at once. Here's the behind-the-scenes story of the biggest FBI sting in history.