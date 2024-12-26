What Really Happened To These Notorious Criminals On The FBI's Most Wanted List

The FBI's famed Ten Most Wanted list was the brainchild of a reporter who, looking for a story, approached the agency for a list of the "toughest guys" they were still after. The first iteration of the list was published in March 1950, and generated so much public interest that then-FBI director J. Edgar Hoover formalized a list of the ten most highly sought criminals as an official FBI publication. Since then, it has been regularly updated as fugitives are apprehended or otherwise removed, for reasons such as having died on the lam or because the Bureau chose to reallocate their slot to another case. Fugitives are chosen for the list from field office recommendations, prioritizing those whom the Bureau thinks public help (and media attention) can help find.

Murderers, terrorists, drug traffickers, and good old-fashioned swindlers have all appeared on the FBI's Most Wanted list: the closest thing American crime has to a hall of fame. As of December 2024, of the 532 people to appear on the list, 494 have been caught or otherwise located, and 163 of these were apprehended with assistance from the public — exactly the purpose of the list and its accompanying publicity.

The following article includes allegations of child abuse and sexual assault.