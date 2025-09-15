Musicians Who Were Notoriously Superstitious

Many musicians have pre-show rituals they swear by, whether it's Robert Plant's unusual requirement of herbal tea and clothes ironing, yes, ironing, or Chris Martin of Coldplay having to brush his teeth before performing, but there are some musicians who take it to even weirder heights. The Rolling Stones were infamous for their backstage antics, partying, and drug use, but for Keith Richards, at some point, his pre-show ritual took a culinary curveball. It seems to have begun on the Rolling Stones' 1989 Steel Wheels world tour, during which the guitarist insisted management include a replica English pub at each of the concert's stops and that they serve shepherd's pie.

Richards was so serious about getting to dig into the pie first that he held up a Toronto concert during the tour after discovering some of the crew had gotten to the dish before him and wouldn't go on stage until the staff made a new one. "It's now famous, my rule on the road," he wrote in his memoir "Life." "Nobody touches the shepherd's pie until I've been in there. Don't bust my crust, baby." For some musicians, the pre-show ritual is not to be messed with.