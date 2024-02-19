The Unusual Backstage Ritual Robert Plant Likes To Do

In the heyday of Led Zeppelin's debaucherous world tours, the band traveled with a "coke lady" who provided the drug to the band members. "She would apply the coke with the little finger of her right hand, then follow that up with a sniff of cherry snuff, and, as a final touch, she'd dab the nostrils with Dom Perignon 1966," recalled British journalist Robert Hart (via "Led Zeppelin: The Story of a Band and Their Music, 1968-80"). The band's reputation for hard partying and bad behavior before and after their shows became legendary. "It's all true," the band's lead singer Robert Plant told the music writer Lisa Robinson in 1973 (via Vanity Fair). "When we do something, we just do it bigger and better than anybody else. When there are no holds barred, there are no holds barred."

The band broke up in 1980 and Plant continued as a solo artist. As the singer got older, he found more positive ways to get ready to go on stage. Among his pre-show rituals these days are drinking herbal tea and ironing his clothes before wowing his fans. Plant has admitted it may not be the most rock 'n' roll of ways to get prepped, but it works for him.