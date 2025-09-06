Trump Will Break This Record If He Dies In Office

At the end of August 2025, the internet was awash with a rumor that a cover-up was afoot. It was said that Donald J. Trump, the 46th President of the United States, was dead.

The rumor came after users noticed that Trump, who usually can't wait to get in front of cameras and shape the narrative around his administration, had been missing from public life for multiple days. Despite images of the president golfing during this time, rumors continued to circulate, forcing Trump to address the issue on his return on September 2, claiming that he was in perfect health and that the speculation was "fake news."

Advertisement

If the rumor were true, Trump, who at the time of writing is 79 years old, would have been by far the oldest U.S. president to die in office, beating William Henry Harrison, who was 68 years old when he died back in 1841, by 11 years. Of the eight presidents who have died in office, four have been assassinated, while four, including Harrison, have died of natural causes.