All The Presidential Privileges Melania Trump Would Lose If Donald Died Today
The death of a sitting president can have a seismic effect on the government of the country in question and have huge ramifications for the wider nation and the world. When President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 — the last time a president died in office — it led chaos. The shock of the death deeply affected the United States, and it sowed a new era of distrust in the media and paranoia about potential security threats inside and outside of government. The unrest compelled Congress to pass the 25th Amendment, clarifying the legal procedure for presidential succession.
Kennedy's wife, Jackie, received the nation's sympathy after her husband's shocking death. She remained a much-loved figure throughout her life, and her profile remained high within American society thanks to her second marriage to business magnate Aristotle Onassis. But what would happen to the first lady were the president to die in office today?
Melania Trump has served as first lady to her husband, President Donald J. Trump, since he was sworn into office in January 2025, and she also served throughout his first term. Trump is the oldest serving president of all time. Amid swirling rumors online about potential ill health that has been kept from the public, many have wondered what his death would mean for the first lady. Here are the privileges she would immediately lose upon his death.
Her title and role
Melania Trump has been active in fulfilling her public duties as first lady throughout her two tenures. Though the role is generally self-defined, it has evolved in recent generations from simply taking care of domestic duties at the White House. Nowadays, firsy ladies engage in community outreach, charity work, deputize for the president during public events, and act as a figurehead.
In Melania's case, analysts have also suggested that she increased her role as a political advisor to Trump during his second term, especially when it came to affairs in Eastern Europe, the region in which she was raised. Notably, a "peace letter" that she penned to Russian President Vladimir Putin made headlines when it came to light. Were her husband to die during his term, Melania would lose both her role and title. If Vice President JD Vance was sworn in to replace Trump as president of the United States, the title of first lady would then pass to Vance's wife, second lady Usha Vance, along with its privileges and obligations.
Her White House staff and perks
Along with her title, Melania Trump would lose her White House staff, who would transfer to Usha Vance were the vice president to take charge. Recent years have seen a tripling of the White House staff under the control of first lady Jill Biden, who had 24 staff at its largest, and a massive increase in budget allotted to the role. Staff included a communications director, press secretary, and director of policy and projects, with the combined salaries of the personnel amounting to around $1.5 million. Conversely, during her second term as first lady, Melania dramatically reduced staff numbers, with five people under her costing the taxpayer $634,200 annually.
Upon her husband's death, the first lady would also lose access to the White House, as well as its transportation and fanfare. She would, however, still receive safety nets in the form of transitional benefits for several months. These perks, such as offices and assistance, are the same she would receive if her husband's presidential term were to come to an end under normal circumstances.
She would retain some privileges
Presidential widows continue to receive some protections in the event of their husband's death. Just like outgoing presidents and their families, were President Donald Trump to die in office, Melania Trump would retain a Secret Service detail. Among the agency's responsibilities is the ongoing security of ex-presidents and their families once they leave office. In such cases, the size of the security detail is far reduced in comparison to its size while the president in question remains in the White House. Yet it's still expected to be the last line of defense against anyone who might threaten the security of the ex-president's family.
Former first spouses are, of course, within their rights to refuse ongoing Secret Service provisions, in which case the Former Presidents Act decrees that former first spouses are entitled to $500,000 a year to cover their own security and transport costs to aid in their protection and comfort once they leave the White House. This provision remains in place until the spouse remarries. There is also a small pension allowance of up to $20,000 a year for presidential widows, as well as postal benefits.