All The Presidential Privileges Melania Trump Would Lose If Donald Died Today

The death of a sitting president can have a seismic effect on the government of the country in question and have huge ramifications for the wider nation and the world. When President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 — the last time a president died in office — it led chaos. The shock of the death deeply affected the United States, and it sowed a new era of distrust in the media and paranoia about potential security threats inside and outside of government. The unrest compelled Congress to pass the 25th Amendment, clarifying the legal procedure for presidential succession.

Advertisement

Kennedy's wife, Jackie, received the nation's sympathy after her husband's shocking death. She remained a much-loved figure throughout her life, and her profile remained high within American society thanks to her second marriage to business magnate Aristotle Onassis. But what would happen to the first lady were the president to die in office today?

Melania Trump has served as first lady to her husband, President Donald J. Trump, since he was sworn into office in January 2025, and she also served throughout his first term. Trump is the oldest serving president of all time. Amid swirling rumors online about potential ill health that has been kept from the public, many have wondered what his death would mean for the first lady. Here are the privileges she would immediately lose upon his death.

Advertisement