J.D. Vance And Donald Trump's Complicated History Explained

On July 15, 2024, former U.S. president Donald Trump, who is hoping to return to the White House, announced his choice for vice president. His pick, J.D. Vance, a first-term Republican senator from Ohio, had gone from calling his running mate "cultural heroin" and pondering whether he might be "America's Hitler" to becoming one of his most strident supporters. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social: "As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN." But just a few years ago, Trump believed Vance's political chances were "dead as a dog," according to Politico.

Trump and his vice presidential pick's complicated history began in 2016 when Vance rose to national prominence with the publication of his non-fiction book "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." The work explored not only Vance's childhood growing up poor in Appalachia, an often misunderstood region of the Southeastern U.S., but also its opioid and economic issues, and political disenfranchisement. Back when Trump was running for U.S. president in 2016 and Vance was on the talk show circuit promoting his book, he was strident in his opposition to the controversial candidate. In August 2016, he told ABC News that he didn't see him "offering many solutions" to the white working-class.