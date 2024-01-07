The Timeline Of JFK's Assassination Explained

It's one of the most famous moments in American history: The assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It's the moment that every single person of an entire generation — regardless of political alliances — remembered so vividly, with it often being said that everyone knew where they were and what they were doing when they heard the president had been killed.

It was a sunny November day in Dallas, Texas... and although there's a lot that's been told and retold over the decades since the assassination, there's plenty of lesser-known tidbits of fascinating information that have been largely overlooked along the way. The fact that it was sunny was once part of some heavy-duty speculation: Because it had stopped raining earlier in the day, the presidential car had a protective plastic roof removed. Would it have made a difference? No: In spite of later claims, Gary Mack — curator of the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza — has said (via The Dallas Morning News) that the missing top wasn't bulletproof.

Here's another strange tidbit: When Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn into office, he needed a car ASAP. The solution? Strip down and clean the car that the Kennedys had been riding in during the assassination, give it a fresh coat of paint, and put it back into service. And it would stay there through Johnson's, Nixon's, and into Carter's terms, when it was finally retired. Strange? It's not the strangest thing that happened around one of the most shocking events in American history.