Bizarre Cold War Stories You've Never Heard

"DMZ" stands for "demilitarized zone," and in the context of the inter-Korean border, it's a technically accurate name. With that said, there is an awful lot of militarization immediately outside the neutral territory in case the frozen conflict thaws again. Notably, a tree nearly resulted in a second Korean War in August 1976, when North Korean soldiers murdered two American servicemen with axes.

Tensions were already high between North Korea and the United States in the mid-1970s, with the former flexing its muscles and trying to exercise veto power over American operations nearby. On August 18, the DPRK got a chance when a handful of American and South Korean troops went into the DMZ to trim a poplar tree that was interfering with sight lines — something they apparently did regularly. North Korean troops brandishing weapons of opportunity like crowbars and axes swarmed the tree crew, wounding eight men and killing American soldiers Arthur Bonifas and Mark Barrett.

Intelligence collected around the time of the attack indicated that the North Koreans had planned to harm Americans or South Koreans in the hope that casualties would, somehow, influence the U.S. public against the continued military presence on the peninsula. The Americans and South Koreans instead sent an armed strike force into the DMZ to cut down the tree altogether, coinciding with a military flyover of North Korean sites. Today, the incident remains a mere chapter in the bizarre story of North Korea.

