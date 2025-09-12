Will Trump's Gold Decor Stay In The White House If He Dies In Office? What We Know

There is no doubt that U.S. President Donald Trump loves gold. His apartment in Manhattan's Trump Tower includes a 24-carat front door and looks as if King Midas has touched every surface. It gives a good glimpse of just how much Trump loves both this color and the precious metal. "There's nothing like gold, and there's nothing like solid gold," Trump said at an August 22, 2025 press conference (via Forbes Breaking News). At the time, he was in the White House Oval Office, which he's filled with gold decor, covering seemingly every available surface.

For months, rumors about Trump's health have plagued the 79-year-old, who is the oldest American to become president, spurred on by photos showing large bruises on his right hand and others where he has swollen ankles. Things got even darker when a wild internet rumor that he'd died spread quickly. And while Trump is indeed alive, he's been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a vein disease that's not typically fatal. Still, the question remains: What would happen if the oldest president were to die in office? And, relatedly, what would happen to all that gold decor? It would be up to Vice President JD Vance to decide. If Trump were to die in office, his second in command would immediately become president, with all the powers that entails, including the ability to redecorate the Oval Office and other parts of the White House.

