The Bizarre Story Of The Killdozer Rampage

Before he built the Killdozer, Marvin Heemeyer was almost the definition of "some guy." He was born in 1951 in South Dakota and moved to Colorado in the 1970s after a stint in the U.S. Air Force. He apparently lived in Boulder for a while, but he also opened a few muffler shops around Denver and, later, in Granby. He never married but otherwise seemed to be almost the average American — a veteran small business owner you can imagine being interviewed as a swing-state voter in an election year under happier circumstances. Records are not always completely clear about Heemeyer's life, and why would they be? He didn't seem particularly important until he tried to flatten a mountain town like a soda can.

Those who knew Heemeyer were apparently as surprised as anyone by the Killdozer affair, and they only had pleasantly bland things to say about him in contemporary news reports. As reported by The Denver Post, they used terms like "down-to-earth," "regular," and "average," which are hardly ringing endorsements but also don't paint a picture of a high-strung personality ready to snap. Some fellow Granby residents were warier of Heemeyer, though, with some describing "Marv" as an irritable, even volatile man who could and did hold a grudge.