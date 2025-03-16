11 Most Chilling End Of The World Predictions Famous People Had

When it comes to famous predictions of Armageddon, one name stands above the rest. In several of his hundreds of quatrains, the 16th century French astrologer Nostradamus predicted the end of the world — at least according to people over the centuries who have tried interpreting the cryptic writings. Nostradamus has been given credit for allegedly predicting everything from the French Revolution to the atomic bomb to the presidency of Donald Trump.

Of course, it's much easier to see parallels to things that have already happened in the writings of Nostradamus. And since the world has yet to end, people are left guessing about the meaning of his works. Some of these attempts have been wrong. In 1990, some saw the war in the Persian Gulf as the beginning of the end, pointing to a translation of one quatrain that said in part, "In the year 1999 and seven months, from the sky will come the great king of terror. He will revive the memory of the king of the Mongols." According to UPI, believers saw the Gulf War as the natural beginning of the end of the world, which would start in the Middle East and lead to nuclear attacks on the U.S. within a decade.

Nostradamus' quatrains about suffering due to wars, famine, and plenty of other horrors have been used to predict the end of the world many times before. But his most famous book, "The Prophesies," includes predictions up until the year 3797. Some believe this is when the end will really come.