Celebrities You May Not Know Are Missing Body Parts

Sometimes it seems like celebrities aren't really people. Yet we still feel connected to them because they're constantly appearing on movie or TV screens, giving speeches, or performing some amazing act in a sports venue, and that footage lives forever. But celebrities are, of course, real people, and they're not spared from the potential disadvantages or significant setbacks that life can cruelly and callously dish out.

A number of celebrities experienced great physical harm, either before they were even born or as the result of a traumatic accident or difficult illness. There's even a small group of famous people who are missing a body part, be it a finger, extremity, or an entire limb. They also kept their loss largely out of public view, either because it wasn't a big deal to them or they didn't think it ought to be. Here are some major public figures who lost a part of themselves along the way.