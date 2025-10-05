The World's Creepiest Lakes You've Never Heard Of Before

When you think of a lake, you most likely picture a pristine body of water where you can swim and splash around with friends, picnic on the shore, fish, boat, and maybe even do a little water skiing. But there are some lakes scattered across the globe where fun in the sun isn't on the schedule. Certain bodies of water, like Boiling Lake in Dominica, are even too dangerous to touch, much less enjoy a swim in. A few are potentially explosive, such as Lake Kivu, located in Africa, which is a deadly bomb in the waiting due to its potential to release clouds of toxic gas. California's Salton Sea, which is actually a lake, is both extremely salty and is also heavily contaminated with agricultural chemicals, with a shore littered with dead fish and the remains of a once vibrant resort.

Advertisement

Then there are other lakes that are both dangerous and seriously scary. The red-hued Lake Natron in Tanzania has water so caustic it can cause burns and is known for mummifying any creatures that die there. Finally, there's Roopkund Lake in India, known as the lake of skeletons for its hundreds of human remains that are visible when the snow melts on this mysterious Himalayan body of water. You're probably not going to want to picnic there.