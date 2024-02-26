The Disturbing History Of India's Bone-Filled Roopkund Lake

At this point in time it's easy to imagine that there's nothing left to explore or discover on our planet. After all, tools like Google Earth let users zoom down from orbit right to their own roof. We've got tours and visitors' guides to the most obscure, remote, and inaccessible places on the globe. Sites like Airbnb offer deluxe mountainside cabin experiences in locations that would have taken people days to hike to in previous centuries. And yet, sometimes it's nice to get a reminder that mysteries still exist, right here on Earth and not out in space. Even our own oceans, which cover 70% of the planet's surface, have only been 5% mapped.

This is where sites like Roopkund Lake come into play. Located in the Himalayan mountains in the Indian state of Uttarakhand at a height of 15,700 feet, Roopkund Lake is home to a mystery as macabre as it is bizarre. The 80 years of research and probing since its accidental discovery in 1942 have left us with many, many unanswered questions about the 800 or so skeletons found in and around the lake. Explanations start with dead Japanese soldiers circa World War II, Silk Road traders who died en route, a raging goddess that took out her revenge on pilgrims, a lethal and sudden hailstorm, and conclude with DNA analysis of the bones revealing connections to the Mediterranean island of Crete in modern-day Greece.

[Featured image by Neha iitb via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED]