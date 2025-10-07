The Horrific WWII Plane Crash That Shook New York City

The plane was a B-25 Mitchell called "Old John Feather Merchant." The captain, Lieutenant Colonel William Franklin Smith Jr., was a decorated pilot; he knew what he was doing at the controls of an aircraft and had flown 50 missions in Europe over the course of World War II. Alongside Smith was his co-pilot, Staff Sergeant Christopher Domitrovich, and a third man, Naval aircraft mechanic Albert Perna, who was traveling to be with his parents following the confirmation that Perna's brother had been killed in an attack on a U.S. Navy ship near Japan. They were flying a routine mission, but what should have been an uneventful troop transport between two bases went horribly wrong.

That day, thick fog limited visibility. Smith's wife, Martha, told the AP (via The Winston-Salem Journal), "He was so dubious about the weather and said flying conditions would be poor." Leaving from Bedford Army Air Field in Massachusetts, Smith headed for LaGuardia in Queens. However, when he contacted the tower there, he was told that visibility was so bad he should reroute and land at Newark, New Jersey, instead, per the NYC Department of Records. Ignoring this recommendation, Smith continued towards his original destination, but became disoriented due to the fog and ended up flying through Midtown Manhattan.

Lieutenant Allen Aiman, a pilot who'd flown planes in the Pacific earlier in the war and who witnessed the crash, told The New York Times, "The visibility was zero. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe my own eyes when I saw the plane come out of the overcast." Flying extremely low to get out of the fog, Smith would have seen where he was and realized the plane was in trouble.

