What It Was Like Inside The World Trade Center When 9/11 Happened

The thing with tragedy is that sometimes, there's just no way to see it coming, no indication of anything bad. The September 11 attacks are no exception.

According to ABC News, many survivors of the attack have described that day as perfectly normal. Florence Jones — one of the last few people to escape the South Tower of the World Trade Center — even added that it was actually a particularly beautiful day, characterized by perfectly blue skies that had people in high spirits. Brian Clark has described the very same thing (via PBS); in his own words, "That particular day was more or less flawless weather — beautiful day, blue sky ... We had an unseasonably warm fall, and I'm assuming that day was equally pleasant." Clark added that the morning was uneventful, a completely normal day at the office with the usual chores and responsibilities, nothing standing out at all in his memory.

Very similar recollections were shared by plenty of others in the World Trade Center on that day. Lauren Manning was actually in really high spirits on that day, excited about the work that she was doing, and glad to do it in a space she called "a place of peace" (via CBC). Theresa Marino Leone (via Nieman Foundation) said that she had gone to work without eating breakfast and was in the middle of grabbing some food from the cafeteria while chatting with some coworkers. But in the middle of those mundane, pleasant days, everything suddenly changed.