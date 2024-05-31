Why People Hate Riding In Elevators According To Science

Therapist Dr. Fredric Neumann of the Anxiety and Phobia Treatment Center at White Plains Hospital Center told The New York Times that in most cases, claustrophobia seems to arise with no explanation. "There is no underlying trauma, just as people develop driving phobias without ever having been in a car accident," he said. Still a smaller number people develop phobias, and especially elevator phobia, as a result of traumatic events.

Although elevators are considered a safe form of travel, occasionally power cuts and other issues can make an elevator malfunction. Passengers can become trapped for long periods of time, which can be traumatic. As most therapists will tell those with claustrophobia, it is advisable to remain calm in such scenarios and wait for the elevator to return to service.

It is incredibly rare that passengers experience anything as catastrophic as an elevator free fall, which would require multiple steel cables supporting the compartment to snap. They are specially designed to hold far more than the maximum weight that could fit in an elevator, and passengers are incredibly unlikely to die in an elevator accident, but that doesn't stop many people worrying about it. Some have reported a phobia of being trapped in an elevator door, as depicted in the horror movie "Final Destination." Though once again, such disasters are incredibly rare, and experts believe that their depictions in media could potentially trigger elevator phobia in viewers.