Nancy Wake: WWII's Most Wanted Resistance Fighter

When asked to think of the most wanted resistance fighter of World War II, you might picture a defiant French person, certainly a man, perhaps wearing a beret and carrying all manner of concealed messages and weapons to right against the encroachment of Nazi Germany. The beret part isn't all that off, actually — French resistance fighters called the Maquis actually did sport the stylish headgear — but the gender part is all wrong. One of the most wanted resistance fighters of the whole war was actually a woman named Nancy Wake.

Wake was, upon first glance, an unlikely candidate. She was an Australian woman who'd run away from home, worked as a journalist, then joined French society, where she established herself as a lover of the finer things in life — and as a very ardent opponent of the Nazis. She eventually made it clear that she was not afraid to fight for what she believed was right, even if there was some cursing (and worse) along the way. And though there are amusing, colorful tales of her wartime exploits, there was also a decidedly dark side to her resistance work. As she told interviewer and artist Mick Joffe, "There had been nothing violent about my nature before the war yet the years would see a great change. The enemy made me tough. I had no pity for them nor did I expect any in return." That helped her become one of the worst nightmares of the Nazis during the war.

