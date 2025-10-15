The Most Audacious Air Raid Of WWII

The man for the job was James H. Doolittle. Doolittle had been a U.S. airman in World War I, later going for a doctorate in engineering from MIT; lest this sound stuffy, he also raced aircraft and set a speed record in 1932. He'd returned to the Army Air Forces after Pearl Harbor. If anyone could figure out how to get an American plane over Japan and an American bomb onto Tokyo, it was Doolittle.

Advertisement

Doolittle and colleagues chose the newly operational B-25 bombers, recently successful in thwarting Japanese advances in Burma, for the job. This model would monopolize American bombing of Japan until 1944, when the capture of the Marianas Islands allowed heavier Superfortresses to participate. The particular planes that would be used were outfitted with extra fuel capacity and lightened to make them as lean and efficient as possible. Radios and guns were even removed, as every pound counted, but fake guns were added in hopes of spooking Japanese pilots.

As for the huge distances involved, Doolittle had two ideas for how to shorten them. The first was to launch the bombers from the deck of an aircraft carrier, which could approach Japan as part of an armed flotilla. The second was that the pilots ... wouldn't return. After an initial request to let them land in the Soviet port of Vladivostok was rebuffed, as the Soviets really couldn't afford to fight Japan at the moment, the pilots were instructed to overfly Japanese-controlled territory and land where they could in Free China.

Advertisement