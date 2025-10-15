Times Hollywood Directors Went Too Far On Set

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Part of a director's job is capturing the best performances from the actors to tell the best possible story. Sometimes, this involves the filmmaker pushing performers out of their comfort zones or encouraging them to try something drastically different from their usual shtick. Yet sometimes Hollywood directors go way too far on set, crossing lines that should never be crossed.

Stories about David O. Russell's alleged behavior on set have become notorious around Tinseltown, with the director having had run-ins with everyone from Amy Adams to George Clooney. Stanley Kubrick was another filmmaker who demanded perfection from his cast and crew, even if it was at the cost of Shelley Duvall, whom he infamously pushed too hard in "The Shining." Then there are others who may not have the hot temper nor perfectionist tendencies of their peers but have also pushed the boundaries of what would be deemed acceptable workplace conduct in any other industry. Let's take a look at the reported instances when Hollywood directors went too far on set. Brace yourself, because some of these examples are nothing short of brutal and may prove hard to read.

