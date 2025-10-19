The Daring WWII POW Raid On Los Baños

In 1939, World War II broke out in Europe, and in the coming months and years, countries across the globe were drawn into the conflict. Before its end in 1945, the bloodshed produced some of the most jaw-dropping stories in human history that sound fake. From European politicians' attempts to appease Adolf Hitler, the expansionist leader of Nazi Germany, to the viciousness of the attack on Pearl Harbor, to the barbarity of the blitz and Dresden firebombing, to the horrors of the Holocaust, WWII showed us most of the worst of human nature.

But among the stories handed down to us from this period are many that show the great bravery and cunning of the Allied forces as they fought to ensure ongoing peace and freedom for the world. Future President John F. Kennedy became a war hero for his actions in the U.S. Navy, while pilots were lauded for their daring, such as the British Air Force during their famous "Dambusters" mission. And over in the Philippines, there was the raid on Los Baños, a Japanese prisoner of war camp that saw U.S. forces conduct one of the most precise and successful missions of the entire conflict. Today, the daring raid on Los Baños, which potentially saved thousands of lives, is held up as an example of supreme military competence. Here is the story.

