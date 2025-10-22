The Wildest Shootouts In American History

During the 19 months Patty Hearst was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA), the group was involved in many crimes and violent incidents (famously robbing banks with the heiress in tow), but none were more so than the shootout that occurred on May 17, 1974. After the cops were tipped off to the group's new safehouse in Los Angeles, 500 law enforcement agents descended on it and shot off an estimated 5,000 rounds. The six people inside the house returned fire with automatic weapons.

Advertisement

By the end of the hour-long siege, two SLA members were dead from gunshot wounds (one's fatal injury was possibly self-inflicted), while the other four died when an exploding tear gas canister set the house on fire. They continued shooting at the police even as the smoke and heat were killing them.

Angela Atwood was one of the six victims. Her father, Lawrence De Angelis, asked (via the San Francisco Chronicle), "Did the methods used by law enforcement authorities provoke more problems than were solved?" He said that no matter what the SLA's views were, it "did not license the barbaric methods used in eradicating those six lives." Patty Hearst's father, Randolph, was also furious, even after it was learned his daughter was not in the safehouse during the shootout. He felt that the violence made the SLA more sympathetic to the public, and that if the police had taken the six members alive, "they wouldn't have been made martyrs, but would have been seen as dingbats."

Advertisement